Russian Church Official Meets Pence, Calls For 'Single Coalition' Against Terror
A senior Russian Orthodox Church official says he met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and told him that the United States and Russia should fight terrorism together. Metropolitan Hilarion, head of the Russian church's External Relations Department, said he spoke with Pence for a few minutes ahead of the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians, which they both attended in Washington on May 11. "I told him about what [Russian Orthodox Patriarch] Kirill often says: 'To defeat terrorism, we need a single counterterrorist coalition,'" Russian state news agency TASS quoted Hilarion as saying.
