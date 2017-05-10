Russian blogger convicted for playing 'Pokemon Go' in church
Russian blogger Ruslan Sokolovsky and his mother Yelena Chingina, left, listen to a sentence in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Sokolovsky has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.
