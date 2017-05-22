Romanian Court Nixes Request to Put B...

Romanian Court Nixes Request to Put Bishop under Home Arrest

11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A Romanian court has rejected a request by anti-corruption prosecutors to place Teodosie, the Archbishop of Tomis, under house arrest. The Romanian Orthodox cleric is suspected of defrauding the European Union.

Chicago, IL

