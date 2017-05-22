Romanian Court Nixes Request to Put Bishop under Home Arrest
A Romanian court has rejected a request by anti-corruption prosecutors to place Teodosie, the Archbishop of Tomis, under house arrest. The Romanian Orthodox cleric is suspected of defrauding the European Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Phooey
|678,642
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC