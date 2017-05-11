Rabbis OK Fidget Spinner For Shabbat Use
Rabbis at the leading Israeli center for Jewish law and technology have given a kosher stamp of approval for kids to use popular hand-held spinner toys on the Sabbath. The Scientific Institute of Technology in Jerusalem, which both reviews and creates technology in accordance with Jewish legal codes, issued a ruling on the use of spinners after rabbis there noticed kids playing with the toy.
