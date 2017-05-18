Progressive Jewish group brings, read...

Progressive Jewish group brings, reads Torahs at Western Wall despite ban

20 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Some 450 people participating in a conference of the World Union for Progressive Judaism were allowed to bring Torah scrolls into the Western Wall plaza and read from them undisturbed on Thursday morning. The group brought in five Torah scrolls, despite the ban by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation against bringing in private Torah scrolls.

