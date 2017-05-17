Powerful Russian Orthodox cleric summ...

Powerful Russian Orthodox cleric summoned to spritz computers with holy water to fight ransomware

Read more: Boing Boing

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church is a powerful reactionary figure in the country's toxic political scene, which has welded a tale of thwarted imperial destiny to a thin-skinned fundamentalist theology that can't bear the slightest sign of mockery ; he's blamed ISIS on secularism and Pride parades and says that marriage equality literally heralds the imminent apocalypse. So there's a lot of context behind this photo of Kirill spraying holy water on sensitive Russian government computer systems to fight the Wcry ransomware worm .

Chicago, IL

