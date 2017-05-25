Pope Tawadros II donates FEPN award f...

Pope Tawadros II donates FEPN award for new mosque and church

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

"It's my pleasure to award this prize to the new cultural center, which is under construction at the new Administrative Capital under the patronage of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, to build a church and a mosque, which I invite you all to visit," Pope Tawadros II said during his accepting speech at the temple of Christ the Savior in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday. The FEPN Award given on behalf of Patriarch Alexy II is an annual award given for persons who promote Christian values in society and the strengthening of the unity of the Orthodox peoples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 1 min Anthony MN 678,991
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr '17 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr '17 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC