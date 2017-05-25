Pope Tawadros II donates FEPN award for new mosque and church
"It's my pleasure to award this prize to the new cultural center, which is under construction at the new Administrative Capital under the patronage of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, to build a church and a mosque, which I invite you all to visit," Pope Tawadros II said during his accepting speech at the temple of Christ the Savior in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday. The FEPN Award given on behalf of Patriarch Alexy II is an annual award given for persons who promote Christian values in society and the strengthening of the unity of the Orthodox peoples.
