Pope Francis sends open letter to Pope Tawadros II
The letter was also issued to mark the fourth anniversary of their fraternal meeting in Rome on 10 May 2013. "I take this opportunity to offer my best wishes for your peace and health, as well as my joy and gratitude for the spiritual bonds uniting the See of Peter and the See of Mark," Pope Francis wrote in the letter published on Vatican News on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|9 min
|Anthony MN
|677,049
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|5 hr
|frindly
|14
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC