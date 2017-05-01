PM meets ultra-Orthodox over bid to bypass court Shabbat ruling
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri , Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni attend the third Shas conference at Ramada hotel in Jerusalem on February 16, 2017. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with ultra-Orthodox political leaders on Wednesday to discuss their proposed legislative efforts to shutter Tel Aviv convenience stores on Shabbat - circumventing a recent High Court of Justice ruling - amid signs of future friction in the governing coalition over the issue.
