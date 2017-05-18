Orthodox Prelate: 'Europe Will Turn M...

Orthodox Prelate: 'Europe Will Turn Muslim' in 30 Years, Christians Will Live in Secret

Read more: Cybercast News Service

Archpriest Dmitri Smirnov, chairman of the Patriarchal Commission on Family Matters, and the Protection of Motherhood and Childhood in the Russian Orthodox Church, said he believes Christian civilization is nearly dead and that in 30 years Europe will be dominated by Muslims, and Russia will suffer the same fate in about 50 years. Speaking on Russia's Soyuz TV on May 5 -- translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute -- Archpriest Smirnov said, "There is very little time left until the death of the entire Christian civilization.

Chicago, IL

