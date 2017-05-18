"Nymphomaniac" star to topline Michale Boganim's "Borough Park"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Stacey Martin , the star in Michel Hazanavicius's "Redoutable" which competes in Cannes on Sunday, May 21 is set to topline Michale Boganim's English-language debut "Borough Park" which Pierre-Ange Le Pogam is producing, Variety said. Martin will star as Rebecca, a 22-year-old woman who is disowned by her father, an esteemed rabbi, and is forced to leave Borough Park's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community where she has lived her whole life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.