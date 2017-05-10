Newcastle priest could start split in Church of England over issue of homosexuality
A North East priest is at the centre of a religious row which could split the Church of England over the issue of homosexuality. The Reverend Jonathan Pryke was earlier this month consecrated an Anglican bishop by the leader of a hardline Anglican church in South Africa at a ceremony in Newcastle .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|43 min
|Michael
|677,592
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Sat
|Jack
|16
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC