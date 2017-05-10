Newcastle priest could start split in...

Newcastle priest could start split in Church of England over issue of homosexuality

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chronicle Live

A North East priest is at the centre of a religious row which could split the Church of England over the issue of homosexuality. The Reverend Jonathan Pryke was earlier this month consecrated an Anglican bishop by the leader of a hardline Anglican church in South Africa at a ceremony in Newcastle .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 43 min Michael 677,592
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... Sat Jack 16
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC