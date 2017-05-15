Netanyahu: Effigy burning of IDF soldiers is 'deplorable'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned those who burned in effigy IDF soldiers during Lag Ba'omer celebrations in Jerusalem on Saturday night. "Last night, there was a reprehensible incident in Jerusalem," Netanyahu told the weekly cabinet meeting.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|9 min
|Phooey
|677,823
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|9 hr
|frindly
|33
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
