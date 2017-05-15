Netanyahu: Effigy burning of IDF sold...

Netanyahu: Effigy burning of IDF soldiers is 'deplorable'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned those who burned in effigy IDF soldiers during Lag Ba'omer celebrations in Jerusalem on Saturday night. "Last night, there was a reprehensible incident in Jerusalem," Netanyahu told the weekly cabinet meeting.

