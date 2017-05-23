Myanmar Foreign Minister meets with A...

Myanmar Foreign Minister meets with Armenian Church representative

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Asbarez – Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the Foreign Minister of Myanmar on May 19 visited Very Reverend Father Zaven Yazichyan the Pastor of the Armenian Spiritual Pastorates of Myanmar, Singapore and Bangladesh and the Representative of the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians to The Far East. A new chapter was written in the long, eventful and fascinating history of these two nations when Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, warmly welcomed Very Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 6 hr Phooey 678,912
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr '17 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr '17 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC