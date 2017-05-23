Myanmar Foreign Minister meets with Armenian Church representative
Asbarez – Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the Foreign Minister of Myanmar on May 19 visited Very Reverend Father Zaven Yazichyan the Pastor of the Armenian Spiritual Pastorates of Myanmar, Singapore and Bangladesh and the Representative of the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians to The Far East. A new chapter was written in the long, eventful and fascinating history of these two nations when Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, warmly welcomed Very Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|Phooey
|678,912
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC