Moscow patriarchate seeks allies in battle against restrictive legislation in Ukraine
The Russian Orthodox Patriarchate of Moscow is attempting to enlist the Vatican and other Christian bodies in opposition to proposed regarding religion in Ukraine. The proposed laws would place restrictions on religious bodies whose leaders is based in "an aggressive state," requiring them to recognize the geographical integrity of Ukraine and allowing the government to approve their leaders.
