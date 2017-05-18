Michael D Higgins: Ibrahim Halawa case needs 'urgent resolution'

Ibrahim Halawa was jailed after Muslim Brotherhood protests in Cairo in 2013 and his case has been adjourned more than 20 times President Michael D Higgins has said the four-year trial in Egypt of 21-year-old Ibrahim Halawa needs an urgent resolution. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35729952.ece/d37e6/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-b0ac7fc3-364d-4a75-82b8-83ed4b212c44_I1.jpg President Michael D Higgins has said the four-year trial in Egypt of 21-year-old Ibrahim Halawa needs an urgent resolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.