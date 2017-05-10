Meet The Jews Who Vouch For Trump Aides Steve Bannon And Sebastian Gorka

Once it was the job of the shtadlan - a literal translation from Hebrew is "intercessor" - to make the case for the Jews to the czar, the sultan, the king. Stephen Bannon, President Donald Trump's top strategic adviser, and Sebastian Gorka, an adviser on counterterrorism, have met, been photographed with and vouched for by Jewish figures happy to counter the impression that either is no friend of the Jews.

