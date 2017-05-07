May 7, 2017Leading Orthodox rabbi def...

May 7, 2017Leading Orthodox rabbi defends Gorka against 'Forward' coverage

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Jerusalem Post

"When segments of the Hungarian Right began expressing antisemitism, Gorka fought them in ways that ended his political career in the country." A former head of the Rabbinical Council of America is questioning media criticism of US President Donald Trump's foreign policy adviser, Sebastian Gorka, for his reported ties to proto-fascist organizations in Hungary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 3 hr Michael 676,733
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 4 jace 5
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC