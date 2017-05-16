May 16, 2017Spitting, harassment a matter of course in Beit Shemesh neighborhood
After several years in which Beit Shemesh has dropped off the media radar, the troubled city was thrust back into the limelight last week when a haredi youth lobbed a stone at a 50-year-old woman, injuring her and causing her to bleed profusely from the head. But according to non-haredi residents and activists, despite the lack of attention the city has received, such incidents have been part of their lives for years and are an ongoing reality when entering extremist areas.
