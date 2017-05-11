KGB Takes School Students To Woods For Weird 'Sightseeing' Event
It doesn't happen often that a local newspaper, publishing photos of some event, blocks out the key participants' faces till total unrecognizability. The reason for this is that the KGB servicemen who are still at service should work in disguise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Michael
|676,733
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 4
|jace
|5
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC