Justice Alito Warns Catholic Seminari...

Justice Alito Warns Catholic Seminarians Of Dire Future For Religious Liberty

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warned graduates of St. Charles Borromeo Seminary Wednesday that a concentrated effort to erode "traditional moral values" could confine Catholics and other religious believers to the margins of society. Alito, who participated in the commencement exercises with Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, told the graduating seminarians that new developments in law and culture have generated hostility to orthodox religious adherents, according to local press .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 1 hr Rosesz 677,998
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 3 hr red blood relative 62
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC