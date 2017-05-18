Justice Alito Warns Catholic Seminarians Of Dire Future For Religious Liberty
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warned graduates of St. Charles Borromeo Seminary Wednesday that a concentrated effort to erode "traditional moral values" could confine Catholics and other religious believers to the margins of society. Alito, who participated in the commencement exercises with Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, told the graduating seminarians that new developments in law and culture have generated hostility to orthodox religious adherents, according to local press .
