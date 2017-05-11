Jewish life, like college campuses, c...

Jewish life, like college campuses, could use a little more free speech

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

Sunday night in Teaneck, New Jersey, Daniel Kurtzer and Ruth Wisse spoke at separate synagogues, roughly at the same time, about a quarter mile apart. Kurtzer, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel and a professor of Middle East studies at Princeton, supports the two-state solution and doesn't think the Israeli government is heading in the "right direction."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 15 min Michael 676,871
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 43 min Jack 11
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC