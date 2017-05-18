Jewish groups criticize proposed Isra...

Jewish groups criticize proposed Israeli conversion bill

American Jewish groups criticized a proposed Knesset bill that would require the state to recognize only conversions completed under the auspices of the ultra Orthodox-dominated Chief Rabbinate. Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, urged the Israeli government to reject the proposed legislation, calling it "another step down a path of eroding the rights of non-Orthodox Jews in Israel and creating a monopoly on religion, to be led by the official government rabbinate."

