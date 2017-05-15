Israeli minister: 'The time has come'...

Israeli minister: 'The time has come' to kill Bashar Assad

Housing Minister Yoav Galant speaks at a signing ceremony for an agreement to build thousands of new apartments in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Ramat Beit Shemesh, outside Jerusalem, April 03, 2017. An Israeli minister called for the assassination of Syrian President Bashar Assad on Tuesday, saying he "does not have a place in this world."

