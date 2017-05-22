Israeli comedy 'Women's Balcony' a surprise hit overseas

The movie, directed by Emil Ben-Shimon, is a sensitive, slice-of-life story that focuses on the rift caused in a Modern Orthodox community in Jerusalem when a Hasidic rabbi offers to fill in for the congregation's leader, who is traumatized when his wife is hurt in an accident. When the new rabbi urges the men in the congregation to embrace a more strictly religious lifestyle, they buy in and ask their wives to dress more modestly and adhere more closely to the words of the Torah.

