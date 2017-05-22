Israeli comedy 'Women's Balcony' a surprise hit overseas
The movie, directed by Emil Ben-Shimon, is a sensitive, slice-of-life story that focuses on the rift caused in a Modern Orthodox community in Jerusalem when a Hasidic rabbi offers to fill in for the congregation's leader, who is traumatized when his wife is hurt in an accident. When the new rabbi urges the men in the congregation to embrace a more strictly religious lifestyle, they buy in and ask their wives to dress more modestly and adhere more closely to the words of the Torah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|5 min
|kent
|678,724
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC