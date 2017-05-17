Holy Trinity will celebrate golden anniversary this weekend
Fifty years ago, the Greek Orthodox community of the Mississippi Coast got a chapel to benefit both permanent and temporary residents. On May 20 and 21, His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios of the Metropolis of Atlanta will visit the Coast to help celebrate the golden anniversary of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 255 Beauvoir Road in Biloxi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|3 min
|jad2017
|56
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 min
|confrinting with ...
|677,882
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC