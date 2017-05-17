Holy Trinity will celebrate golden an...

Holy Trinity will celebrate golden anniversary this weekend

16 hrs ago

Fifty years ago, the Greek Orthodox community of the Mississippi Coast got a chapel to benefit both permanent and temporary residents. On May 20 and 21, His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios of the Metropolis of Atlanta will visit the Coast to help celebrate the golden anniversary of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 255 Beauvoir Road in Biloxi.

