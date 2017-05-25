Holy Fire said to be from Jesusa tomb...

Holy Fire said to be from Jesusa tomb travels from Jerusalem to Wichita

Holy Fire said to be from Jesus' tomb makes its way from Jerusalem to St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Wichita. This is the first year that the fire is confirmed to have traveled from Jerusalem to the United States.

