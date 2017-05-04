Haredim threaten coalition over Shabbat

Haredim threaten coalition over Shabbat

Thursday

A grocery store that stays open on Shabbat, across from Mamilla Mall. With the Shabbat war in full battle mode, the three leaders of haredi parties met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon to lobby for legislation to prevent municipal authorities from increasing commercial activity on the day of rest.

