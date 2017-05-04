Haredim threaten coalition over Shabbat
A grocery store that stays open on Shabbat, across from Mamilla Mall. With the Shabbat war in full battle mode, the three leaders of haredi parties met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon to lobby for legislation to prevent municipal authorities from increasing commercial activity on the day of rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|11 min
|Robert F
|676,616
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|21 hr
|Raz
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Thu
|jace
|5
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC