Haredi Orthodox textbooks in Israel promote insularity and peaceful coexistence, study finds

The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education, or IMPACT-se, studied 93 textbooks used in grades 1 through 12 in the two major educational frameworks for haredi schools. The curricula of the haredi Orthodox schools oppose modernity, and promote limited and unequal acceptance of others, according to the study.

