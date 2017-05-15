Haredi extremists burn haredi IDF soldier in effigy... again

The effigy was complete with an IDF uniform and equipment, a beard and tzitzit, and was burned alongside numerous Israeli flags in the festive bonfires. For the second time in less than two months, haredi extremists in the radical Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem burned a haredi IDF soldier in effigy on Saturday night, during bonfires set to mark the Lag Ba'omer holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.