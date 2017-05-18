Haredi, Arab populations grow in Jeru...

Haredi, Arab populations grow in Jerusalem as overall growth declines

Jerusalem Post

Approximately 18,000 residents moved out of Jerusalem in 2015, while 8,200 ultra-Orthodox and 7,800 Arabs moved in. The Central Bureau of Statistics found that while Jerusalem's haredi and Arab communities continue to see steady growth, less observant Jewish residents are moving out of the capital at a disproportionately high rate.

