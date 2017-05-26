Gunmen in Egypt attack bus carrying C...

Gunmen in Egypt attack bus carrying Coptic Christians, killing more than 20 people, officials said

Friday May 26

This handout picture released by the Vatican press office shows Pope Francis and Pope Tawadros II , spiritual leader of Egypt's Orthodox Christians celebrating a mass at the church hit in the December suicide bombing, on April 28, 2017 at St. Mark's Cathedral in Cairo as part of a two-day visit in Egypt. Gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians to mass in southern Egypt on Friday, killing at least 23 people in the latest bloodshed targeting the country's Christian minority, a Health Ministry official said.

Chicago, IL

