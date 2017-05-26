Gunmen in Egypt attack bus carrying Coptic Christians, killing more than 20 people, officials said
This handout picture released by the Vatican press office shows Pope Francis and Pope Tawadros II , spiritual leader of Egypt's Orthodox Christians celebrating a mass at the church hit in the December suicide bombing, on April 28, 2017 at St. Mark's Cathedral in Cairo as part of a two-day visit in Egypt. Gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians to mass in southern Egypt on Friday, killing at least 23 people in the latest bloodshed targeting the country's Christian minority, a Health Ministry official said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|8 min
|Pan Pope
|679,887
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC