Grumpy old man: Smoke (still) gets in your eyes

A repeat appeal to put an end to the unhealthy way we mark one of the most minor holidays of the Jewish calendar. For those still unsure as to when this year's smoky, malodorous Lag Ba'omer eve bonfires will whoosh into the otherwise sweet spring air, it will be May 14, a week from Sunday, rather than the previous evening, a Saturday night, which, according to the Hebrew calendar, is when they should be lit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.