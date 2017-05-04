Grumpy old man: Smoke (still) gets in your eyes
A repeat appeal to put an end to the unhealthy way we mark one of the most minor holidays of the Jewish calendar. For those still unsure as to when this year's smoky, malodorous Lag Ba'omer eve bonfires will whoosh into the otherwise sweet spring air, it will be May 14, a week from Sunday, rather than the previous evening, a Saturday night, which, according to the Hebrew calendar, is when they should be lit.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|20 min
|Pres Donald J Trump
|676,412
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|12 hr
|jace
|5
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
