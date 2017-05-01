Group of ultra-Orthodox Jews marks In...

Group of ultra-Orthodox Jews marks Independence Day by burning Israeli flag

16 hrs ago

Ultra-orthodox Jews in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim burn an Israeli flag at the end of the country's 69th Independence Day, May 2, 2017. As Israelis all over the country wrapped up their celebrations of Israel's 69th Independence Day on Tuesday, a group of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem set fire to an Israeli flag.

