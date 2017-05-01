Group of ultra-Orthodox Jews marks Independence Day by burning Israeli flag
Ultra-orthodox Jews in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim burn an Israeli flag at the end of the country's 69th Independence Day, May 2, 2017. As Israelis all over the country wrapped up their celebrations of Israel's 69th Independence Day on Tuesday, a group of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem set fire to an Israeli flag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|5 min
|Hither and Thither
|676,198
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC