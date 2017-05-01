Greek Orthodox church bids farewell to its longtime pastor
Father William Conjelko leads his final service Sunday morning at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. He will be replaced by the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 min
|White Man
|676,174
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC