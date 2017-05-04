Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey...

Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan to Convert or...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cybercast News Service

The Greek Orthodox bishop, Metropolitan Seraphim of Piraeus, sent a lengthy letter to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he detailed some of the differences between Christianity and Islam and called on Erdogan to convert to Orthodoxy or face "eternal and unending" suffering in Hell, along with Muhammed and his followers. In the letter, Metropolitan Seraphim criticizes Islam and says Muhammed was a "false prophet" and that the Quran is not a "holy" or "sacred" book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 21 min Pres Donald J Trump 676,406
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 8 hr jace 5
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC