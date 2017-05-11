Fuming parents go to High Court over Lag B'Omer date change

Ultra-Orthodox Jews seen near a big bonfire, during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag B'Omer in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on May 25, 2016. A High Court petition was filed by a group of parents Monday against the Education Ministry's decision to move the Lag B'Omer vacation day from Sunday May 14 to the following day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.