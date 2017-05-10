Even In World's Smallest Jerusalem, Israelis Can't Parallel Park

On the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem, a massive model railroad tribute in New York City's Times Square displays the religious, archaeological and architectural diversity of Israel's capital - while also playfully pointing out that many Israelis still drive like schmucks. At Gulliver's Gate , a new Manhattan tourist attraction that officially opened on May 9, there's an Israeli Independence Day scene in which cars are haphazardly parked on sidewalks and at all angles, without regard for designated spaces.

