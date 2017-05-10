Even In World's Smallest Jerusalem, Israelis Can't Parallel Park
On the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem, a massive model railroad tribute in New York City's Times Square displays the religious, archaeological and architectural diversity of Israel's capital - while also playfully pointing out that many Israelis still drive like schmucks. At Gulliver's Gate , a new Manhattan tourist attraction that officially opened on May 9, there's an Israeli Independence Day scene in which cars are haphazardly parked on sidewalks and at all angles, without regard for designated spaces.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Pres Donald Trump Jr
|677,064
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|10 hr
|True Christian wi...
|12
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
