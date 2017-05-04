Eurovision 'Drag Queen' Hits Sour Not...

Eurovision 'Drag Queen' Hits Sour Note In Conservative Montenegro

Slavko Kalezic is looking to win this year's Eurovision Song Contest with a tune and look that break many taboos in his native Montenegro. If Slavko Kalezic's entry struck a chord with the judges who gave him the nod to represent Montenegro in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the provocative performer has hit a sour note among some fellow Montenegrins.

