Egyptian priests: Popea s visit a big success

Father Rafic Greiche, the spokesman for Egypt's Catholic bishops, described the Pope's recent apostolic journey as "a big blessing to the Egyptians, both Muslims and Christians." Father Samir Khalil Samir said that the signing of a common declaration , in which the Coptic Orthodox Church and Catholic Church agreed to the mutual recognition of baptism, was a "big step," as "in Egypt, there are a lot of mixed marriages between Catholics and Orthodox."

