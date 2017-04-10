Egyptian priests: Popea s visit a big success
Father Rafic Greiche, the spokesman for Egypt's Catholic bishops, described the Pope's recent apostolic journey as "a big blessing to the Egyptians, both Muslims and Christians." Father Samir Khalil Samir said that the signing of a common declaration , in which the Coptic Orthodox Church and Catholic Church agreed to the mutual recognition of baptism, was a "big step," as "in Egypt, there are a lot of mixed marriages between Catholics and Orthodox."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|44 min
|Michael
|676,067
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC