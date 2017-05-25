Egypt shooting: 26 shot on bus carrying Coptic Christians

At least 26 people killed and dozens more injured as masked gunmen 'dressed in military uniforms' open fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians to pray at a monastery in Egypt At least 26 are dead and dozens more injured after masked gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians as they were on their way to prayers in Egypt, it has emerged. Between eight and 10 masked attackers dressed in military uniforms stopped a convoy in Minya province 155 miles south of Cairo, as the group was heading towards St Samuel Monastery.

