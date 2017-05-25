Egypt shooting: 26 shot on bus carryi...

Egypt shooting: 26 shot on bus carrying Coptic Christians

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

At least 26 people killed and dozens more injured as masked gunmen 'dressed in military uniforms' open fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians to pray at a monastery in Egypt At least 26 are dead and dozens more injured after masked gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians as they were on their way to prayers in Egypt, it has emerged. Between eight and 10 masked attackers dressed in military uniforms stopped a convoy in Minya province 155 miles south of Cairo, as the group was heading towards St Samuel Monastery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 30 min _KENTUCKY 679,025
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr '17 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr '17 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC