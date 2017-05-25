Egypt shooting: 26 shot on bus carrying Coptic Christians
At least 26 people killed and dozens more injured as masked gunmen 'dressed in military uniforms' open fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians to pray at a monastery in Egypt At least 26 are dead and dozens more injured after masked gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians as they were on their way to prayers in Egypt, it has emerged. Between eight and 10 masked attackers dressed in military uniforms stopped a convoy in Minya province 155 miles south of Cairo, as the group was heading towards St Samuel Monastery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|30 min
|_KENTUCKY
|679,025
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC