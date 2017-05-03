Egypt is a beacon of hope and refuge, pope says at audience [VIDEO]

Just as it had been for centuries, Egypt can be a sign of hope for those who long for peace, Pope Francis said. During his weekly general audience May 3, the pope reflected on his recent visit to Egypt and said that because of its religious and cultural heritage as well as its role in the Middle East, Egypt has the task of promoting a lasting peace that "rests not on the law of force but on the force of law."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Catholic Sun Phoenix.