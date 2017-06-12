Deri to be questioned on corruption a...

Deri to be questioned on corruption allegations - report

Friday May 26

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on April 9, 2017. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and his wife Yaffa are to be questioned in the next few days over suspicions of corruption related to property deals and tax offenses, Israel Hayom reported on Friday.

