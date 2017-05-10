Denroy Morgan to perform at PULS8's P...

Denroy Morgan to perform at PULS8's Pepperseed on Wednesday

For more than four decades, reggae icon Denroy Morgan has been working assiduously at the job he loves the most - his music. Morgan, who is the patriarch of the Grammy award-winning group, Morgan Heritage, rose from working as a dishwasher when he first migrated to the United States, to dominating the top of the Billboard charts with his smash single, I'll Do Anything For You .

