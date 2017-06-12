Cyprus Missing Persons
A Greek Orthodox priest walks by the coffins containing the remains of the 17 Greek soldiers who were killed in fighting during Turkey's 1974 invasion, during a solemn ceremony at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Lord's Wisdom in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 26, 2017. The remains will be returned to Greece on a Greek Air Force transport aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|8 min
|Pan Pope
|679,887
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC