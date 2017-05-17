Coptic Pope on five-day visit to Ireland
Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has expressed his concern to Coptic Orthodox leader Pope Tawadros II at the killing of coptic christians in Egypt last month. Pope Tawadros had just finished saying mass at one of the churches, which was attacked in the northern city of Alexandria.
