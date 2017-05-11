Coptic Pope holds service at St Mary and St Shenouda's Church in Coulsdon during UK visit
The Coptic Pope held a service at a Coulsdon church this morning as part of a pastoral visit to the UK. Pope Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria went to St Mary and St Shenouda's Church on Tuesday, May 9, during his first visit to the United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
