Coptic Pope holds service at St Mary ...

Coptic Pope holds service at St Mary and St Shenouda's Church in Coulsdon during UK visit

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Croydon Guardian

The Coptic Pope held a service at a Coulsdon church this morning as part of a pastoral visit to the UK. Pope Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria went to St Mary and St Shenouda's Church on Tuesday, May 9, during his first visit to the United Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 8 min -KENTUCKY- 676,900
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 13 hr Jack 11
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC