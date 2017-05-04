Coptic Christian churches growing in Twin Cities
Gallery: Gehan Marola lit a candle at St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church in South St. Paul, MN. Though few know about its existence, the Twin Cities' Coptic Orthodox community is quietly growing by about 15 families a year, with plans to expand its home base at St. Mary's in South St. Paul by adding a gymnasium this summer.
