Cars, homes vandalized in eastern Jer...

Cars, homes vandalized in eastern Jerusalem and Galilee in a price taga attacks

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

About 20 cars were vandalized in eastern Jerusalem and in the Galilee area of northern Israel in what are being investigated as anti-Arab hate crime attacks. The cars were vandalized in eastern Jerusalem overnight in a swath running from the Arab Shuafat neighborhood to the haredi-Orthodox neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 3 min Gods r Delusion x... 676,743
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 4 jace 5
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC