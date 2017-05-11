Cars, homes vandalized in eastern Jerusalem and Galilee in a price taga attacks
About 20 cars were vandalized in eastern Jerusalem and in the Galilee area of northern Israel in what are being investigated as anti-Arab hate crime attacks. The cars were vandalized in eastern Jerusalem overnight in a swath running from the Arab Shuafat neighborhood to the haredi-Orthodox neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 min
|Gods r Delusion x...
|676,743
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 4
|jace
|5
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC