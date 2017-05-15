Can Eurovision's Rainbow Arch Undermi...

Can Eurovision's Rainbow Arch Undermine Ukraine's...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Religion Dispatched

Eurovision has abandoned a project to plaster a giant Soviet-era arch in Kiev with rainbow colors after opposition from anti-LGBT groups; image courtesy KyivPost, Volodymyr Petrov Ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final in Kiev, an extravaganza embraced by the LGBT community, Ukraine's "Celebrate Diversity" motto sounds more like wishful thinking than a fact of life. Weighed down by a restrictive Soviet heritage but filled with lofty European aspirations, the crisis-torn east European country hopes to use the global spotlight to showcase its tolerance of values long-cherished in the West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion Dispatched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 7 min Robert F 677,934
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 3 hr Jack 36
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC